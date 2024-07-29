Tragedy as body found in Sheffield city centre after police tent spotted near Barker's Pool
and live on Freeview channel 276
A black police tent was spotted in the Fountain Precinct, near Barker’s Pool, shortly after 8.15am on July 26.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers were called deployed to the area after a man was found deceased.
Officers have stated there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
It is the second time in two weeks a body has been found in Sheffield city centre.
Officers shut the square outside Sheffield Cathedral on High Street on July 16 after a man’s body was discovered that morning. On July 18, SYP announced the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.