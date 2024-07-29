Tragedy as body found in Sheffield city centre after police tent spotted near Barker's Pool

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
The body of a man was found in Sheffield city centre on Friday morning, police have confirmed today.

A black police tent was spotted in the Fountain Precinct, near Barker’s Pool, shortly after 8.15am on July 26.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a second 'non-suspicious death' in Sheffield city centre after body was found in the Fountain Precinct, near Barker's Pool. | Google Maps, SYP

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers were called deployed to the area after a man was found deceased.

Officers have stated there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

It is the second time in two weeks a body has been found in Sheffield city centre.

Officers shut the square outside Sheffield Cathedral on High Street on July 16 after a man’s body was discovered that morning. On July 18, SYP announced the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

