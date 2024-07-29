Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of a man was found in Sheffield city centre on Friday morning, police have confirmed today.

A black police tent was spotted in the Fountain Precinct, near Barker’s Pool, shortly after 8.15am on July 26.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a second 'non-suspicious death' in Sheffield city centre after body was found in the Fountain Precinct, near Barker's Pool. | Google Maps, SYP

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers were called deployed to the area after a man was found deceased.

Officers have stated there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

It is the second time in two weeks a body has been found in Sheffield city centre.