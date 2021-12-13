Traffic Cops: 130mph police chase through South Yorkshire features on Channel 5 show
This was the moment a 130mph police chase through South Yorkshire and two other counties came to a dramatic end, as featured on Traffic Cops.
The Channel 5 documentary followed the dramatic pursuit during its latest episode, which aired on Monday, December 13.
The police chase happened on November 14, 2020, and continued for a remarkable 40 miles.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed at the time how officers gave chase after the driver of a grey Volvo failed to stop when asked to pull over in Chesterfield that night.
The pursuit continued through South Yorkshire and into West Yorkshire, where it finally ended when the driver crashed the car into a wall in Holmfirth.
The driver ran from the vehicle but was tracked by a police air crew and soon arrested.
Police revealed how the driver had been travelling the whole way with a spare wheel on the front of the vehicle, reaching an astonishing 130mph during one stretch on the motorway.