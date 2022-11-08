A football fan on the way to Bramall Lane for the Blades match against Rotherham United said the Parkway was closed with ‘blue lights everywhere and fire engines en route’, adding: ‘This will cause chaos ahead of the game.’

Several people reported the A57 between Woodhouse (Coisley Hill) Roundabout and the Parkway closed in both directions due to a crash on the roundabout.

Megan Reaney posted on Facebook that there was a ‘massive backlog of traffic in all directions. Unsure what’s happened but hope everyone is okay’.

Others said the roundabout had closed at 4.30pm affecting traffic on the Parkway and around Woodhouse, while Manor Top was ‘very busy too’.

The match at Bramall Lane was due to kick off at 7.45pm tonight. The Star has contacted South Yorkshire police for comment in connection with the incident.

