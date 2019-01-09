Traffic chaos and buses diverted after van crashes into Sheffield jewellers

Bus services are being diverted after a van reportedly crashed into a Sheffield jewellers.

A number of roads are closed after a van crashed into The Chapel Jewellers, London Road, Heeley, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The Chapel Jewellers, London Road, Heeley. Picture: Google.

London Road and Queens Road in Heeley have both been closed by police and a number of bus services are being diverted.

First South Yorkshire said service 24 was diverting in both directions using Wolseley Road, Abbeydale Road and Woodseats Road.

READ MORE: Number of people shopping in Sheffield city centre rises with more developments still to come

It added service 20 towards Hemsworth was diverting via Abbeydale Road, Woodseats Road, Scarsdale Road and Chesterfield Road and towards Ecclesfield was diverting from Derbyshire Lane, via Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats Rd, Abbeydale Rd, picking up normal route from there.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said service 25 was diverting via London Road and Woodseats Road, due to Queens Road currently closed.

Motorists have reported long delays in the area.

More to follow.