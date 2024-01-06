Toyne Street Crookes: Woman arrested and drugs seized after police raid on 'cannabis farm'
Police have made an arrest after a raid on a house on Toyne Street, in Crookes, Sheffield
Police have arrested a woman after a raid on a house in Crookes, Sheffield, revealed a hidden cannabis farm.
South Yorkshire Police and immigration officers raided the house on Toyne Street, Crookes, on Thursday (January 4), after being issued with a warrant from a court.
Officers from the force's Broomhill and Crookes neighbourhood policing confirmed details of the raid in a statement today.
They said: "On Thursday January 4 our team worked with Immigration Enforcement officers, after Immigration executed a warrant and found a cannabis setup on Toyne Street in Crookes."
"We found a sophisticated, substantial setup with mature plants being grown."
They said that a woman was arrested at the scene, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
The plants and the equipment which was being used to grow it was taken away, say officers.
Police added: "Cannabis grows are often linked to organised criminality, so we encourage our community to report suspicious behaviour to us for investigation."