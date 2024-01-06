Police have made an arrest after a raid on a house on Toyne Street, in Crookes, Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a woman after a raid on a house in Crookes, Sheffield, revealed a hidden cannabis farm.

South Yorkshire Police and immigration officers raided the house on Toyne Street, Crookes, on Thursday (January 4), after being issued with a warrant from a court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the force's Broomhill and Crookes neighbourhood policing confirmed details of the raid in a statement today.

They said: "On Thursday January 4 our team worked with Immigration Enforcement officers, after Immigration executed a warrant and found a cannabis setup on Toyne Street in Crookes."

"We found a sophisticated, substantial setup with mature plants being grown."

They said that a woman was arrested at the scene, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plants and the equipment which was being used to grow it was taken away, say officers.