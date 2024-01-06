News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Toyne Street Crookes: Woman arrested and drugs seized after police raid on 'cannabis farm'

Police have made an arrest after a raid on a house on Toyne Street, in Crookes, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Jan 2024, 17:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a woman after a raid on a house in Crookes, Sheffield, revealed a hidden cannabis farm.

South Yorkshire Police and immigration officers raided the house on Toyne Street, Crookes, on Thursday (January 4), after being issued with a warrant from a court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from the force's Broomhill and Crookes neighbourhood policing confirmed details of the raid in a statement today.

They said: "On Thursday January 4 our team worked with Immigration Enforcement officers, after Immigration executed a warrant and found a cannabis setup on Toyne Street in Crookes."

"We found a sophisticated, substantial setup with mature plants being grown."

They said that a woman was arrested at the scene, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plants and the equipment which was being used to grow it was taken away, say officers.

Police added: "Cannabis grows are often linked to organised criminality, so we encourage our community to report suspicious behaviour to us for investigation."

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceDrugsSheffield