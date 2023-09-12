Watch more videos on Shots!

This is the scene outside Sheffield Town hall this afternoon - with police cordoning off the building.

Three South Yorkshire Police officers were guarding the front of the building with several layers of blue and white police tape keeping people away from the front entrance.

A marked police patrol car was parked next to the building, in front of the old police box on Surrey Street. Another was parked on Leopold Street.

Police have been contacted for more information.

A group who had been handing out leaflets in the Peace Gardens said police arrived at the scene at around 5.20pm, and starting putting the tape up. One said: "I didn't see any incident before they arrived, and we had not heard anything either."