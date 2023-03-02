A 70-year-old Tottenham fan was left with a battered face and a bloody nose after allegedly being assaulted by Sheffield United supporters last night.

Photos are circulating online of the elderly Hotspur supporter sitting on a bench on Bramall Lane shortly after the whistle blew on the heated battle for a place in quarter final of the FA Cup last night (March 1). They show the victim with blood dripping from his nose and several fresh bruises.

His son was also reportedly assaulted, and the photos have been seen by millions on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tweet reads: “Thank you for such a lovely welcome @SheffieldUnited. This is me and my Dad on the way out of the match this evening. Now in an ambulance on way to hospital. He’s a 70 year old man. This is what some of your ‘fans’ thought was appropriate.”

The poster claims the night out was a 70th birthday surprise for his dad, but it ended in them being assaulted by Sheffield United supporters. It came minutes after the Blades won a place in the quarter final over Hotspurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed an investigation is ongoing and is asking for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at around 10.17pm last night (March 1) following reports of an assault on Eyre Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported the victim, a man in his 70s, and his son were assaulted by a group of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File image by Andrew Yates / Sportimage. A tweet is circulating showing the injuries received by a 70-year-old Tottenham Hotspurs fan who was allegedly attacked by a group of Sheffield United fans.

“The man suffered facial injuries and received treatment at hospital.”