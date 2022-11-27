Totley murder Sheffield: CSI officers deployed to city street after man and woman are killed
CIS officers have been deployed to a Sheffield street and police door-to-door enquiries are being carried out following the launch of a double murder probe this morning.
A man and woman in their 70s were pronounced dead at a house on Terrey Road, Totley, after police officers were called this morning.
The house is sealed off and under police guard this afternoon, while a 51-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Neighbours have been left shocked at the murder of the couple, who are believed to have lived in the street for decades.
Most Popular
Their family members are being supported by specially trained police officers.
The Totley community has been warned to expect a police presence on the street and in the neighbourhood for much of today.
Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.
“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries.
“Information can be passed to us by calling 101 quoting log number 305 of 27 November 2022, or by using our online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”