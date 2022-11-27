A man and woman in their 70s were pronounced dead at a house on Terrey Road, Totley, after police officers were called this morning.

The house is sealed off and under police guard this afternoon, while a 51-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbours have been left shocked at the murder of the couple, who are believed to have lived in the street for decades.

A man and woman in their 70s were found critically injured in a house on Terrey Road, Totley, this morning. A murder probe has been launched (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Their family members are being supported by specially trained police officers.

The Totley community has been warned to expect a police presence on the street and in the neighbourhood for much of today.

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries.

“Information can be passed to us by calling 101 quoting log number 305 of 27 November 2022, or by using our online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.