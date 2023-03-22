A 51-year-old man accused of murdering his parents in their family home in Sheffield is now due to enter a plea to the charges he faces during a plea hearing scheduled for next month.

Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, 2022. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews was determined to be ‘stab wounds,’ following post-mortem examinations, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Andrews’ son, James Andrews, of Reney Avenue in Greenhill, Sheffield – whose name appears as Duncan Andrews on court lists – has been charged with their murder.

Some of the floral tributes left to Bryan and Mary Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley following their deaths on Sunday, November 27, 2022

Duncan Andrews’ plea and trial preparation hearing had been scheduled to take place in March 2023, but it is now fixed for a date in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into the deaths of Mr and Mrs Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, was opened on December 8, 2022, and is expected to conclude this year.

The married couple had lived in their detached home in Terrey Road, Totley for decades and it was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son.

Mr Andrews had been a builder and had extended the house to accommodate the growing family over the years. His wife, Mary had been a well respected nurse during her working years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several members of the community paid tribute to the beloved couple following their death, including Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street.

Kevin said: “Brian was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary.