"We know that anyone can become a victim of burglary and that has a lasting devastating impact on those affected"

South Yorkshire Police has released advice to residents about keeping their homes safe against burglars this Christmas.

An increase in burglaries is seen across the winter months due to the nights being longer.

Superintendent Peter Thorp, force lead for neighbourhood crime, said: "As we are leading up to Christmas and New Year, burglars will be looking for easy opportunities to enter your property, taking advantage of knowing that you may have your Christmas presents hidden or under your tree.

To make your home less of a target to burglars, the police advise checking all doors and windows are secured and locked, hiding all shed, garage and car keys out of sight, and keeping all side gates closed and locked.

Additionally, using a timer switch to keep a light on in your home until late at night can act as a deterrent - even if you are not actually in.

Superintendent Thorp added: "We often see that burglars target one area at a time, looking for multiple opportunities on one street or in the surrounding area.

"As a force, we are currently developing problem-oriented policing plans, looking at what methods burglars are using and identifying rising trends.

"These plans will allow us to develop bespoke activities with our neighbourhood policing officers, effectively engage with you and your communities, and share what we are doing to keep your properties safe."