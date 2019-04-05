Police officers stopped a car believed to have been used by thieves breaking into vans and found tools in the boot.
The Ford Mondeo was followed by police officers after failing to stop in the Flanderwell area of Rotherham in the early hours of this morning.
Officers were following up reports that the car had been used by crooks breaking into vans.
The driver, who was disqualified, was arrested along with his passenger.
