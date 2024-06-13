Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She stole over £300 of items in six weeks

Sheffield shoplifter Toni Goodwin has been jailed for four weeks and given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) for seven counts of theft.

Goodwin, aged 40, of Waltheof Road, Manor, stole items worth around £315 from Sheffield shops between 23 March and 3 May 2024.

Goodwin was given a custodial sentence in addition to a CBO at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 4 because she has a long record of shoplifting, and these offences were committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Toni Goodwin has been jailed and banned from entering Co-Op stores in Sheffield for two years after repeated shoplifting offences. | South Yorkshire Police

Goodwin’s CBO states that she may not enter any Co-Operative stores in Sheffield, be with fellow shoplifter Keith Butterly in any retail premises in Sheffield, and must not remain on any retail premises in Sheffield if asked to leave by staff.

Police Sergeant Scott Sarson of Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Services Team said: “A custodial sentence is often the best way to get the message across to repeat offenders like Goodwin that their criminal actions will have serious consequences for themselves.