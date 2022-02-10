Tom Collier, aged 24, was due to join his Hammer and Pincers FC teammates for a match against Sheffield Wanderers FC last Saturday, but he crashed en-route.

Tom had just just passed underneath the large railway bridge moments earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Collier died when the car he was driving crashed as he made his way to a football match in Sheffield (Photo: Go Fund Me)

An investigation into the collision is being carried out.

An online Go Fund Me page was set up to help Tom’s family with funeral costs but so much has been donated that the rest will go to good causes in memory of the young man.

More than £15,000 has been donated so far.

The fundraising page says: “As you are all aware, we lost our beautiful Tom this weekend.

“We have decided as a family to set up this page as we have been overwhelmed already with people offering contributions and donations.”

“This will go towards helping with the cost of Tom’s funeral and will go towards the foundations we are choosing to support in Tom’s name.”

Tributes have been paid online since news of his passing broke last weekend.

His football team said: “Players and coaches are devastated at the loss of a very popular team-mate.”

Tom's brother, Joe, described as her “best mate”.