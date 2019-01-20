A woman arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell has been released under investigation.

The 21-year-old was arrested in the South Cave area of Humberside on Saturday night on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Tom Bell. Picture: Chris Etchells

But South Yorkshire Police said she had this evening (Sunday) been released pending further investigation.

A 29-year-old man – arrested on suspicion of Tom’s murder – remains in custody.

Promising boxer Tom, 21, was killed in a shooting at the Maple Tree pub, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers and today released a statement asking for their privacy to be respected.

The statement said: “We would please ask that our privacy is respected so that we are able to grieve in private.

“We want to ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police and help with their enquiries.

“It’s so important that we get justice for Tom and the police are able to find out who is responsible for the death of our son.”

Police said enquiries into Mr Bell’s death were continuing in both South Yorkshire and Humberside and detectives still wanted to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number of 796 of January 17 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.