An inquest will open this morning into the death of a Doncaster boxer who was killed in a shooting in a pub.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was gunned down in the Maple Tree pub in Balby, last Thursday night.

Doncaster Senior Coroner Nicola Mundy will open his inquest at Doncaster Coroner’s Court this morning.

Two men, aged 28 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of his murder, remained in police custody last night.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation over the weekend.

Tom was shot in his chest and abdomen with a gun fired through the windows of the family pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Tom was a popular professional boxer but detectives said they were treating the shooting as a ‘targeted’ attack.

A sea of floral tributes have been left outside the pub.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 796 of 17 January or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.