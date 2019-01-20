The family of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell who was killed in a shooting in a pub has pleaded for anyone with any information about his killers to contact police.

Tom, 21, was killed in a shooting in the Maple Tree pub, Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

Tom Bell. Picture: Steel Stream Design

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination – carried out yesterday – found that he died as a result of a shotgun wound to his chest and abdomen.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have today released a statement asking for their privacy to be respected.

The statement said: “We would please ask that our privacy is respected so that we are able to grieve in private. We want to ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police and help with their enquiries.

“It’s so important that we get justice for Tom and the police are able to find out who is responsible for the death of our son.”

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder last night and a 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain in custody.

Police said enquiries into Mr Bell’s death were continuing in both South Yorkshire and Humberside and detectives still wanted to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number of 796 of January 17 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.