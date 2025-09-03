Tinsley Viaduct: Police search for perpetrators behind 'racial hatred' sign on Sheffield roundabout
The sign was reported to South Yorkshire Police after it was spotted by motorists on Meadowhall Roundabout, at the junction with Meadow Bank Road, near Tinsley, at 12.07pm on Sunday (August 31).
A spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a public order offence reported in Sheffield on Sunday
“Officers were called to Meadow Bank Road after receiving reports that a sign containing words intended, or likely, to stir up racial hatred had been displayed at the roundabout on Tinsley Viaduct.
“Officers attended the scene and promptly removed the sign. An investigation has since been launched to identify those responsible.
“Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 368 of August 31 2025."