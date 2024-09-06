Police investigating a reported indecent exposure at a Sheffield marina have issued a CCTV appeal.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man reportedly gained entry to the Tinsley Marina residential community and exposed himself last Tuesday, August 27, at 11pm. A hanging basket was also reportedly stolen from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police today released this CCTV image showing a man they believed may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police investigating a reported indecent exposure at Tinsley Marina in Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image. They believe he may be able to help with their enquiries. | South Yorkshire Police

He is described as a white man, aged 30-40, 6ft tall, with a heavy build and facial hair.

If you recognise him, or if you have any information, you can call police on 101, quoting incident number 925 of August 30, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact police online at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org