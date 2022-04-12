Tinsley Green: Ambulance and police cars swarm Sheffield neighbourhood after boy is knifed
An ambulance and police cars were dispatched to a Sheffield neighbourhood yesterday afternoon, amid reports of a stabbing.
Police were called out to the incident on Tinsley Green Park in Harrowden Road, Tinsley at around 3.15pm yesterday (Monday, April 11) to reports of a stabbing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy was ‘stabbed following an altercation with a known boy’.
The boy was subsequently taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
A 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and a 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in police custody,” said the spokesperson.
They added: “A cordon was in place while officers carried out their searches and enquiries.”
Call police on 101, quoting incident number 547 of April 11, 2022.