Police were called out to the incident on Tinsley Green Park in Harrowden Road, Tinsley at around 3.15pm yesterday (Monday, April 11) to reports of a stabbing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy was ‘stabbed following an altercation with a known boy’.

The boy was subsequently taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene on Tinsley Green last night. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Online

A 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and a 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in police custody,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “A cordon was in place while officers carried out their searches and enquiries.”