One of South Yorkshire's most senior police officers looks set to leave to become chief constable in another force

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of South Yorkshire Police's most senior officers looks set to leave to become the chief constable of a neighbouring force.

Tim Forber, currently South Yorkshire Police's deputy chief constable, has been named as the preferred candidate for chief constable for North Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined the South Yorkshire force as assistant chief constable in 2016 and was promoted to deputy chief constable in 2021.

Tim Former, a senior officer with South Yorkshire Police, has been named as preferred candidate for the post of chief constable of North Yorkshire Police

Throughout his time in South Yorkshire, he has taken command of a number of complex crime investigations and critical incidents, as well as leading a variety of significant organisational change programmes.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe has announced Mr Forber as her preferred candidate, and the matter will be put before a panel on January 11.

Ms Metcalfe said Mr Forber had been chosen following what she described as a robust recruitment process, in which he demonstrated his depth of experience and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I have every confidence he has the right qualities to drive forward North Yorkshire Police to be an outstanding service and to keep people safe and feeling safe."

Originally from St Helens, Merseyside, Mr Forber joined the Metropolitan Police in 1996.

He said he was "hugely honoured" to be selected as the preferred candidate.

He said: "I am looking forward to working tirelessly on behalf of the communities of York and North Yorkshire to ensure they have an outstanding police service."