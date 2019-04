Tiger Roll has become the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to win two consecutive Grand Nationals

The 4-1 favourite, who was ridden by Davy Russell, managed to snatch a win at the last minute, during this afternoon’s race at Aintree.

Magic of Light had been level with Tiger Roll at the last fence, but ended up coming second.

Third place was taken by Ruby Walsh and Walk in the Mill took fourth place.