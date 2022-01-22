Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 20 how Shees Mehmood, Zeeshan Mehmood and Liam Walker all admitted affray after a fracas inside and outside the Desi Grill takeaway on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, Sheffield.

Daniel Penman, prosecuting, said police responded to reports of males fighting, including a group from Teeside, with Walker and the Mehmoods who worked at the takeaway.

Mr Penman added Walker was armed with a bottle, Shees Mehmood had a stick and Zeeshan Mehmood had another implement and items were thrown.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a judge told three thugs they have been spared custody by the skin of their teeth after a brawl at a Sheffield takeaway.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “There was a difference of opinion about how you were each being treated. It was an idiotic argument that erupted and it may well have stemmed from regional differences.”

He added: “It’s clear Walker came into the takeaway shop in an agitated state and something was said and there was some form of upset and indeed the Mehmoods went outside.”

Judge Richardson said: “There was one fight after another fight. Certainly a member of the public was injured.”

Shees Mehmood, aged 28, of Earl Marshal Road, Firvale, Sheffield, who has no previous convictions; Zeeshan Mehmood, 25, of Newman Court, Wincobank, Sheffield, who has previous convictions and refuse worker Walker, 26, of Alderlea, Middlesbrough, who has one previous conviction, all pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on October 22, 2019.

Allan Armbrister, defending Zeeshan Mehmood, said there had been drunken enthusiasm and upset by the visitors from Middlesbrough, who felt they were not being served quickly enough, and there were attempts to get Walker out of the takeaway.

Judge Richardson told the defendants: “None of you should be under any illusion. You have escaped prison by the skin of your teeth. This kind of public disorder is shameful and reflects poorly upon you and it really upsets the public.”

Judge Richardson sentenced Zeeshan Mehmood and Walker to 10 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.