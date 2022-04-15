Jealous Callum Currie, aged 21, has been sent to prison for more than two years after subjecting his ex-girlfriend to an horrific assault before two members of the public intervened and saved her life.

Currie was in a relationship with his victim for six months before they both agreed to end things.

But several weeks later, on July 26, 2021, Currie went on a drink and drug binge before tracking his ex down at her home address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vile yob Callum Currie has been jailed for a savage attack on his ex-girlfriend.

There, he beat her so severely that she lost consciousness.

Two members of the public who heard the commotion forced their way into the woman’s home and pulled Currie away.

His victim’s injuries were so severe that she was unable to see for three days, and she had an imprint of Currie’s shoe on her face.

When police arrived Currie was immediately arrested on suspicion ofwounding with intent and charged on October 15, 2021.

PC Gordon Doudie, of Doncaster’s Domestic Abuse Team, said: “It is remarkable that Currie’s victim escaped with no life-changing physical injuries. I really do thank the two members of the public who helped her that day – I know the victim credits them with saving her life, as do I.”

The heroic pair were finalists at the force’s Bravery Awards in 2021 and have also received recognition from Doncaster Council for their actions.

PC Doudie continued: “This result will hopefully help this woman to put this behind her.

“I know she is still dealing with significant psychological and emotional scars, but she has shown tremendous courage and tenacity throughout this investigation and court process.

“I hope this sends a message to those who seek to harm those they supposedly love, that justice will be done no matter what.”

Currie, formerly of Crossfield Lane, Skellow, received his 28-month sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, April 8.

He was also handed an eight-year restraining order.