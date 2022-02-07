Brett Harvey, aged 33, of Cumberland Drive, Ardsley, Barnsley, had been insulting his partner and had accused her of taking his phone before he struck her and then put his hands around her throat, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said during the hearing on February 7 that Harvey hit the complainant on the back of her head as she lay in bed and he grabbed her around the neck until she managed to get free and tried to kick him downstairs.

Recorder Gavin Doig told Harvey: “You hit her to the back of the head. She turned over. You stood over her on the bed and placed your hands around her throat and you made a concerted effort to strangle her. This was an extremely unpleasant and sustained attack.”

Mr Singh said the complainant said she was being strangled so hard she thought she was going to pass out.

The complainant stated that she has been left traumatised and that her ability to trust others has been undermined by what happened.

Harvey, who has eight previous convictions for 14 offences, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on August 8, 2021.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said: “He has now detoxified from substances and he has a better insight into his life as a whole. I would go as far to say he has insight into these offences and feels thoroughly ashamed and remorseful.”

Mr Fritchley added that Harvey has stopped taking drugs and the defendant has revealed that when he had previously taken drugs he had become paranoid and angry but he is now a different person.

Recorder Gavin Doig who acknowledged Harvey has demonstrated a willingness to change sentenced him to two years of custody suspended for two years with a 12-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.