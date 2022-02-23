Phillip Booth, aged 38, of Woodbury Close, near Concord Park, Sheffield, dragged his ex-partner from a car during a row before assaulting her and leaving her in the street, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Recorder David Kelly told Booth: “You were driving her home from a public house and you began arguing about children’s pocket money which you had in fact admitted you had stolen.

"You grabbed her by the neck and her arm and dragged her on to the pavement and before she could get to her feet you kicked her three times.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a cowardly Sheffield thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he repeatedly kicked his ex-partner during a row about him being accused of stealing her children's pocket money.

Susan Evans, prosecuting, said the couple had rowed previously during their relationship after the complainant had refused to lend Booth money and she said cash had gone missing from her children’s savings and she believed he had stolen it.

Ms Evans added their relationship has resumed in August, 2020, and Booth picked her up in a car and took her to Hoyland, Barnsley, to meet one of his friends and she had to pay for his drinks following another row.

Booth and his friend wanted to go fishing, according to Ms Evans, and as the complainant said she wanted to go home another argument developed and he admitted taking the children’s money.

Ms Evans said Booth screamed at the complainant to get out of the car and he pulled her from the vehicle and after she landed on the pavement she recalled a blow with her head reeling back and she recalled little else until she woke in hospital.

A witness stated she had seen the complainant being kicked three times and by the time the car had driven off she saw the complainant drifting in and out of consciousness.

The complainant stated she has been left on edge and struggles to sleep after the attack and even though the physical injuries have healed she still suffers with the emotional and mental trauma.

She added that she does not like going out alone anymore and she over analyses everything in her life from a knock at her door to a car going past in the street.

Booth, who has a caution relating to a previous domestic violence matter with a previous partner, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm from August, 2020.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said Booth has been remanded in custody for over five months.

He added: “The reality is this was a nasty offence. It is a domestic offence. It is an unwarranted offence. But this is a man not simply with a history of violence. It is blighted by his previous involvement in the Armed Forces.

"It is unfortunate that prior to his incarceration he has not sought help but now has done through the veterans’ associations.”

Recorder Kelly recognised Booth has spent over five months remanded in custody and that there is a reasonable prospect for the defendant’s rehabilitation.

He sentenced Booth to 15 months of custody suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.