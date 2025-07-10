A thug subjected a woman to a horrific attack in one of the most ‘heinous’ domestic abuse cases a South Yorkshire cop has ever known.

Michael Peterson, branded ‘dangerous’ by South Yorkshire Police, has now been jailed for 16 and a half years over the attack, which left his victim with a catalogue of horrific injuries.

He tried to cover up his violence by claiming his victim had fallen down the stairs before an investigation by detectives in Doncaster uncovered the true extent of his domestic abuse.

He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Peterson, 38, of Exchange Street, Doncaster, was also given a 20-year restraining order which prevents him from contacting the victim and her parents.

Detective Constable Abi McKie, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Peterson is a dangerous offender who has shown minimal remorse throughout the course of this case and is responsible for subjecting his victim to one of the most heinous acts of domestic violence I have come to witness.

"It was a prolonged and sustained attack on the victim who through undeniable strength, managed to find the courage and confidence to support this investigation, with the view that nobody else should be subjected to what she went through.

"I want to highlight the tenacity of the victim and how, despite the plethora of injuries caused to her, has been forthright in seeking justice for her and her family in such horrific circumstances."

Peterson's victim was left with swelling and a bleed to the brain, a punctured lung and multiple fractured ribs along with other horrific injuries.

Despite this, South Yorkshire Police explained how she has shown strength in overcoming the trauma of what happened to her and by beginning to come to terms with the severe impact it has had on her daily and family life.

DC McKie said: "She has shown extreme determination in coming to terms with what happened and has shown true courage in cooperating with myself and the team throughout the investigation into Peterson's violence.

"I am proud that Peterson has now been sentenced so she can close this chapter and flourish in the next. I hope that Peterson now understands how his actions have affected the victim in a plethora of ways, and that during this lengthy sentence he reflects on his behaviour.

"I also hope that this case, with all the complexities that come with any investigation, has proved that domestic matters are taken seriously both by the police and within a court setting.

"They are not taken lightly, and I am glad that this sentence has positively reflected the actions of this man.

"Nobody deserves to suffer any type of violence from anyone, especially someone close to them and this case reinforces the positive action we will take to obtain justice. Domestic violence is not tolerated and is not acceptable, and I urge anyone who may come to such harm to seek support and speak out as we are here to listen."

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, please tell someone and get support. You can report domestic abuse to the police by calling us on 101 or 999 in an emergency where a crime is in progress or a life is at risk.

For more information on how to report domestic abuse, visit our website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse .