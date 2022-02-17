Sheffield thug jailed for biting off part of man's ear outside Einstein’s bar in Chesterfield
A Sheffield man who bit off part of another man’s ear after shouting homophobic abuse at him as been jailed for more than four years.
Reece Wilde, of Adlam Way, Totley, Sheffield, got into an argument with another man outside Einstein’s in Holywell Street, Chesterfield in the early hours of Friday, August 20.
He called the victim a homophobic name and bit part of the man’s ear off before running away. The victim required plastic surgery following the attack and has felt self-conscious of his injuries when meeting new people.
Wilde, aged 27, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison when he appeared before Derby Crown Court, sitting at Chesterfield Justice Centre.
He had pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing.
