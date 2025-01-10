Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three suspected drug dealers in Sheffield have been named by South Yorkshire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men are due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (January 10) charged with drug offences.

Three suspected drug dealers have been named by South Yorkshire Police

Majdi Nashell, aged 20, and Hemdan Sterling, 21, were arrested in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Wednesday, January 8 after a quantity of Class A substances were recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nashell, of Birdwell Road, Wincobank, is charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Sterling, of Orphanage Road, Firshill, is charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin.

They have been remanded into custody ahead of today’s hearing.

As part of another investigation, Haval Ali, 40, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of a Class B, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession with intent to supply heroin, handling criminal property and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Ali appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 6, where he was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on February 3.