Three suspected Sheffield drug dealers named by South Yorkshire Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two men are due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (January 10) charged with drug offences.
Majdi Nashell, aged 20, and Hemdan Sterling, 21, were arrested in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Wednesday, January 8 after a quantity of Class A substances were recovered.
Nashell, of Birdwell Road, Wincobank, is charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.
Sterling, of Orphanage Road, Firshill, is charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin.
They have been remanded into custody ahead of today’s hearing.
As part of another investigation, Haval Ali, 40, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of a Class B, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession with intent to supply heroin, handling criminal property and possession with intent to supply cocaine.