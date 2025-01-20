Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three suspected drug dealers from Sheffield have been charged.

Abdirahman Hussein, aged 30, has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Hussein, of Hanover Square, Broomhall, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 15, where he was bailed ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on February 12.

He was arrested as part of an investigation after police seized crack cocaine with a street value of £25,000 from an address in Sheffield.

Wesley Bostock, 47, of Townhead Street, Sheffield city centre, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 16, where he was remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on February 13.

Jamal Usman, 21, of Bawtry Road, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and two counts of conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug.

Usman has been charged in connection with an investigation into an alleged drug line reported to have been operational in Sheffield between February and October 2024.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on February 13.