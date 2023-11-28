Nadeem Qureshi: Three Sheffield men found not guilty of manslaughter after THREE trials
Three Sheffield men who have stood trial three times over the death of a man in the city have been found not guilty and the case has now been closed.
Three men have been found not guilty of manslaughter following their third trial over the death.
Callum Rutherford, aged 26, of Lee Avenue, Deepcar; Jake Lakin, 22, of Smithy Moor Avenue, Stocksbridge and Arron Hartigan, 26, of Meynell Crescent, Parson Cross, went on trial for a third time on Monday, October 3 charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.
The charges related to the death of 40-year-old Nadeem Qureshi, from Manchester, whose fatally body was found off Station Road, Deepcar, on July 24, 2019.
Following a six-week trial, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict in relation to the charges brought against the three men. Yesterday, a judge found all three not guilty of all offences.
In the two previouis trials, jurors were also unable to reach and return a verdict.
After this latest trial, the case has now been closed by South Yorkshire Police and the three accused men are free.
Detective Constable Karen Edge, the investigating officer in the case for South Yorkshire Police, said: "This has been a complex and protracted investigation over a four-year period. Two previous trials have also taken place where the jury was unable to reach and return a verdict. As an investigating team, we have done everything possible to gather all available evidence to put before a court.
"Throughout each of the three trials, Nadeem’s family have attended each and every day, and have shown the utmost dignity throughout, supporting our investigation in every way possible. Today, my thoughts remain with them.
"As a force, we are not seeking anyone further in relation to Nadeem’s death and the investigation is now closed."
Detectives investigating Nadeem's death believe he was a passenger in a van delivering nitrous oxide canisters to Sheffield when he was run over and died during a gunpoint ambush.
Nitrous oxide is used in catering but it can be used as a drug and is known as 'laughing gas'.