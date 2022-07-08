Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 7 how Ibrahim Hoonaishi, Mohammed Hoonaishi and Rashid Nur were each found by police with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis and drug-dealing paraphernalia and equipment.

Judge Rachael Harrison told the defendants: “The running of a cannabis business, as each of you were doing, was for significant financial advantage.”

Tim Savage, prosecuting, said Ibrahim Hoonaishi was stopped in a car by police on October 31, 2019, and he had cannabis valued between £495 and £540 in individual deals in bags and Mohammed Hoonaishi’s fingerprints were found on two small bags.

Mr Savage added police raided Mohammed Hoonaishi’s home on Shirland Place, at Darnall, in May, 2020, and found cannabis valued between £830 and £870, scales, packaging and mobile phones.

Officers also found Rashid Nur’s fingerprints on items at Mohammed Hoonaishi’s home, according to Mr Savage, and when police visited Nur’s home in December, 2020, they found cannabis valued at £4,450, a cannabis grinder, a mobile phone and vacuum rolls.

Mr Savage said the mobile phones had messages indicative of drug-dealing and large amounts of cash were recovered from Ibrahim and Mohammed Hoonaishi.

Mohammed Hoonaishi, of Shirland Place, at Darnall, Sheffield, and Ibrahim Hoonaishi, of Bramham Court, at Darnall, Sheffield, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis between October, 2019, and May, 2020.

Nur, of Greenland Drive, at Greenland, near Darnall, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis from one date on December 15, 2020.

Ibrahim Hoonaishi also admitted assaulting an emergency worker after he punched a police officer in the back of his head.

Defence barrister Danielle Gilmour said Mohammed Hoonaishi’s offending was born out of a long-term personal drug habit and he recognises the seriousness and escalation of his offending.

Christopher Moran, defending, said Nur is employed and he can be a responsible person and he has stopped smoking drugs and has expressed remorse.

Defence barrister Helen Chapman said Ibrahim Hoonaishi is also employed as a team leader in his organisation and he supports his family in particular his father.

Judge Rachael Harrison – when considering the length of sentences for each of the defendants – told them: “The quantity of drugs and cash and the presence of mobile telephones and the messages on them elevates them in each of your cases.”

She sentenced each defendant to 20 months of custody suspended for 18 months with 200 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.

Ibrahim Hoonaishi was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the officer he assaulted.

Mohammed and Ibrahim Hoonaishi were also both banned from contacting Nur for 12 months and Nur was banned from contacting Mohammed and Ibrahim Hoonaishi during the same period.