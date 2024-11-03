Two men and a woman have been charged with attempted murder, following an alleged shooting on a residential street.

The firearms incident is alleged to have taken place in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Confirming details of the investigation today (Sunday, November 3, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tony Reckless, 44, of no fixed abode, Lisa Nixton, 41, of Springcroft Drive, Doncaster, and Jarvis Shields, 21, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

“They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, November 4).”