Hexthorpe: Three people charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting on residential Doncaster street
The firearms incident is alleged to have taken place in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Confirming details of the investigation today (Sunday, November 3, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tony Reckless, 44, of no fixed abode, Lisa Nixton, 41, of Springcroft Drive, Doncaster, and Jarvis Shields, 21, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
“They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, November 4).”