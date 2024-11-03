Hexthorpe: Three people charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting on residential Doncaster street

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:42 BST
Two men and a woman have been charged with attempted murder, following an alleged shooting on a residential street.

The firearms incident is alleged to have taken place in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The firearms incident is alleged to have taken place in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster on Thursday, October 17, 2024 | 3rd party

Confirming details of the investigation today (Sunday, November 3, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tony Reckless, 44, of no fixed abode, Lisa Nixton, 41, of Springcroft Drive, Doncaster, and Jarvis Shields, 21, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

“They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, November 4).”

