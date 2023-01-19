Three orders to prevent female genital mutilation issued in Sheffield over past month

A total of three female genital mutilation prevention orders have been issued in Sheffield over the last month, a report states.

The details have been revealed in a report prepared by Sheffield District Commander, Shelley Hemsley, which went before the public accountablity board hosted by South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings on January 9, 2023.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Hemsley said the force’s decision to obtain the three female genital mutilation (FGM) orders in Sheffield this month demonstrates a ‘commitment to safeguard adults and children from this criminality’.

FGM, where female genitals are removed, cut or injured for non-medical reasons, is illegal in the UK, and people carrying out or assisting with the procedure could face up to 14 years in prison.

The report also outlines South Yorkshire Police’s (SYP) strategy to tackle FGM in the city, which includes leading on reviews into all honour based abuse (HBA) cases, and attending strategy meetings force wide to advise on forced marriage and FGM cases.

Referring to the strategy meetings, the report states: “They support and advise our investigative teams where required and provide statements along with attending the Sheffield Family Court to obtain forced marriage and FGM protection orders on behalf of districts with SYP Legal Services.”

The report adds: “There is an FGM referral meeting held monthly for Sheffield partners whereby all women seen in a health setting who have had FGM and who are pregnant or already have daughters, are referred for discussion to decide if further safeguarding activity or escalation is required in relation to girls in their families.”