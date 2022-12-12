A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, states that during September there was a “spate” of car thefts in the borough – mostly Ford Fiestas.
The vehicles were being stolen using the car’s keyless entry system, and 29 such thefts were recorded in September.
The report adds that the number of thefts has now “significantly reduced, following the arrest of three key offenders involved in this series.”
Between April and June, 15 offenders were arrested for vehicle crime and 12suspects were charged with offences.
Thefts from vehicles have also reduced, from a peak of 197 investigations between July to September.
The report adds: “To tackle the increase and reduce the offending, our neighbourhood policing teams are ensuring there is a continued attritionof offenders, a push on intelligence gathering and increased vulnerable vehicle scheme carried out within our key hot spots.”