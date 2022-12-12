Three “key” offenders have been arrested following a spate of car thefts in Barnsley.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, states that during September there was a “spate” of car thefts in the borough – mostly Ford Fiestas.

The vehicles were being stolen using the car’s keyless entry system, and 29 such thefts were recorded in September.

The report adds that the number of thefts has now “significantly reduced, following the arrest of three key offenders involved in this series.”

Between April and June, 15 offenders were arrested for vehicle crime and 12suspects were charged with offences.

Thefts from vehicles have also reduced, from a peak of 197 investigations between July to September.

