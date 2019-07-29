Three more arrests made in connection with Sheffield murder
Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Sheffield.
The body of Nadeem Qureshi was discovered on land off Station Road in Deepcar on Wednesday, July 24, at 7.15pm.
Read More
A post-mortem examination concluded that the 40-year-old Manchester man died as a result of multiple injuries.
Detectives have now arrested three men in connection with the killing, which is on top of two previous arrests made in the middle of last week.
In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Two men, aged 23 and 34, were arrested yesterday (Sunday, July 28) on suspicion of murder.
“The 23-year-old, who is from Sheffield, has since been released on bail. The 34-year-old, also from Sheffield, remains in custody.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“A further man, aged 18 and from Sheffield, was arrested this morning (Monday, July 29) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.”
Two men, aged 30 and 48, who were arrested last week on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 831 of 24 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.