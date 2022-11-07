Three men wanted after group jump on victim's head in Sheffield city centre assault

The incident took place at around 11.10pm on October 21 inside the Maida Vale club, on West Street. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was reportedly assaulted by a group of men who punched, kicked and jumped on his head and body multiple times, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Two bystanders reportedly attempted to intervene and stop the group attack, but they were also assaulted and injured. The altercation then moved outside into a nearby alleyway, where the assault continued.

Now, South Yorkshire Police wants to speak to three men in a CCTV still the force has released, as they may be able to help with inquiries.

Police are asking the three men pictured, or anyone who knows them, to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1174 of October 24, in relation to an assault at the Maida Vale club.