Three men wanted after group jump on victim's head in Sheffield city centre assault
Police are trying to find three young men after a man was reportedly assaulted by a group of men who jumped on his head.
The incident took place at around 11.10pm on October 21 inside the Maida Vale club, on West Street. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was reportedly assaulted by a group of men who punched, kicked and jumped on his head and body multiple times, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Two bystanders reportedly attempted to intervene and stop the group attack, but they were also assaulted and injured. The altercation then moved outside into a nearby alleyway, where the assault continued.
Now, South Yorkshire Police wants to speak to three men in a CCTV still the force has released, as they may be able to help with inquiries.
Anyone with information should contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 1,174 of October 21. Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.