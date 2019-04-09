Three men due to stand trial over murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

Three men are due to stand trial today charged with the murder of a dad-of-three who was knifed to death in a Sheffield street.

The murder suspects are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over the death of Jarvin Blake, aged 22, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave in March 2018.

Jarvin Blake

Mr Blake, who had three children under five, was knifed in broad daylight at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street.

READ MORE: Owners of Sheffield shop targeted by thieves speak out after series of raids

Lewis Barker, aged 27, of Parson Cross, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday to his murder of Jarvin Blake.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngrave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are also all charged with the murder of Mr Blake.

READ MORE: Sheffield Council top pay revealed as five employees share over £800,000 a year

The trial is expected to last around a month.

Barker, of Parson Cross, who was wearing a sweater and jogger bottoms, admitted the charge yesterday and will be sentenced following the trial of the three other men.

Remanding him in custody, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “You have pleaded guilty to the charge of murder. You will fall for sentence.

READ MORE: Eight men due in court over child sex offences in Sheffield

“There is, of course, a life sentence that must be imposed upon you. The minimum term is what is crucial at this time.”