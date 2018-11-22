Three Doncaster cannabis farms shut down followip tip-off

Police shut down three cannabis farms in Doncaster following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers from the Doncaster Central neighbourhood police team carried out raids in the Hexthorpe area today and yesterday.

Cannabis plants seized in a raid on a property on Ramsden Road. Picture: South Yorkshire Police.

READ MORE: Life sentence for Barnsley man who attempted to murder his housemate

More than 120 plants and a quantity of cash were seized from a property on Ramsden Road.

PC James Windle, of Doncaster Central NHP, said: “This kind of crime is a key focus for us, as we continue to crack down on drug crime and the general criminality it causes in your areas.

“Please continue to report any issues in your communities to us via 101 or Crimestoppers.

“Please continue to give us that crucial information to help us bring the people involved in this kind of crime to justice.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.