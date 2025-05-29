Three dogs rescued from filthy Doncaster home and owner banned from keeping animals

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th May 2025, 07:47 BST

Three dogs have been rescued from a filthy Doncaster home and their owner has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Police officers searched the home of 34-year-old Christopher Moorhouse in May 2024, leading to the discovery of a dirty kitchen and bathroom with dog faeces and filth in them.

Inside the property were three dogs, all of which were deemed to be in poor health due to their living conditions, with a report from a vet later confirming that all three had been caused unnecessary suffering.

Dogs were rescued from a filthy Doncaster home after officers raided the propertyDogs were rescued from a filthy Doncaster home after officers raided the property
Moorhouse, of King's Crescent, Edlington, was arrested at the scene and later charged with three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

After pleading guilty to the charges, he was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 21, where he received a community order which bans him from keeping animals for a decade.

Moorhouse was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge as well as £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Acting Police Sergeant Sam Bush, who was the officer in charge of this case for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Moorhouse proved himself to be the complete opposite of a responsible dog owner by allowing his pets to live in appalling conditions.

“I am glad we were able to intervene and act in the best interests of the animals to rescue them from these squalid conditions, and I am especially pleased to say that one of the dogs has been successfully rehomed.

“I hope this sends out a clear message to anyone neglecting their pets that if people aren’t taking the necessary steps we would expect to look after their animals, then this can result in a prosecution and an appearance before the courts.”

