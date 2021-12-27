Officers were dispatched to reports of a disturbance in Willoughby Street, Page Hall, following a 999 call at 2am.

A large group of people were witnesses fighting, some armed with sticks and metal bars.

The group reportedly damaged three parked cars during the fight, and a 47-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

A large group of people, some armed with sticks and metal bars, had to be broken up in Willoughby Street.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

An investigation are ongoing to trace those involved. Police are carrying out additional patrols in the area as they carry out enquiries and provide the local community with reassurance.