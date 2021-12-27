Three cars damaged and man injured during large group fight with sticks and metal bars in Sheffield
Police were called to stop a large scale group fight involving people armed with sticks and metal bars at two in the morning.
Officers were dispatched to reports of a disturbance in Willoughby Street, Page Hall, following a 999 call at 2am.
A large group of people were witnesses fighting, some armed with sticks and metal bars.
The group reportedly damaged three parked cars during the fight, and a 47-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
An investigation are ongoing to trace those involved. Police are carrying out additional patrols in the area as they carry out enquiries and provide the local community with reassurance.
Anyone with information that might help officers find those involved can call 101 quoting incident number 98 of 26 December, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.