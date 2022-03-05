Three South Yorkshire boys, aged 12 and 14, in court for assault and offensive weapon possession
Three boys have appeared at court in relation to a number of offences committed in Doncaster.
A 14-year-old from Intake pleaded guilty to three offences of assault, and a further charge of possession of a knife.
This relates to incidents which occurred in January and February this year. He has been sentenced to a three-month youth referral order.
A 14-year-old from Armthorpe pleaded guilty to two public order offences, one offence of criminal damage and an assault.
Again this related to incidents which occurred in January and February. He received a three-month youth referral order.
A 12-year-old from Wheatley pleaded guilty to three offences, an assault, criminal damage and threatening behaviour from January.
Again, he has been sentenced to a three-month youth referral order.
The referral orders are rehabilitative and involve working with staff from Youth Offending Services to ensure the offenders to recognise the consequences of their offending and to be accountable for their actions.
Referrals have also been made to Doncaster Children’s Services.