Thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized during police raid on Rotherham property 

A large amount of drugs and money was seized during a police raid in Rotherham.  

Officers from the Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at a property in Dene Crescent, East Dene, yesterday. 

They discovered drugs with a street value of about £2000 and also found a considerable amount of cash.  

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation. 

Police seized this during a raid.

