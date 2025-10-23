Thorne Road Doncaster: Teenage suspect chased down in foot race with police after motorbike incident
South Yorkshire Police ran after the teenager after spotting what was a suspected stolen motorbike on Thorne Road, near Doncaster city centre, late on Wednesday morning.
They stopped him after a chase on foot, then arrested him.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 11.49am today (Wednesday, October 22), officers in Doncaster sighted a suspected stolen motorbike on Thorne Road.
“The rider attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained after a short pursuit.
“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.”