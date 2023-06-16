Sheffield police have today put out a ‘wanted’ appeal for a man wanted as part of investigations into threats to kill and cruelty to animals.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a picture of Thomas Rose, aged 20, who has connections to Woodseats.

The force said in a statement this morning: “Rose, 20, is wanted for breach of a court order and in connection to burglary, non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and animal cruelty offences following an incident on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rose is described as 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with short, brown hair and clean shaven. He is known to frequent the Woodseats area of Sheffield.”

Officers have issued a picture of Thomas Rose, aged 20, who they say is wanted following an incident which happened earlier this year.

They are urging anyone who can assist officers in finding Rose to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1,125 of April 1, 2023.