Thomas Rose Sheffield: Man wanted by police over allegations of threats to kill and animal cruelty

Sheffield police have today put out a ‘wanted’ appeal for a man wanted as part of investigations into threats to kill and cruelty to animals.
By David Kessen
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST

South Yorkshire Police have issued a picture of Thomas Rose, aged 20, who has connections to Woodseats.

The force said in a statement this morning: “Rose, 20, is wanted for breach of a court order and in connection to burglary, non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and animal cruelty offences following an incident on April 1.

“Rose is described as 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with short, brown hair and clean shaven. He is known to frequent the Woodseats area of Sheffield.”

Officers have issued a picture of Thomas Rose, aged 20, who they say is wanted following an incident which happened earlier this year.

They are urging anyone who can assist officers in finding Rose to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1,125 of April 1, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers - www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.