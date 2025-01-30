Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘dangerous sexual predator’ preyed on lone women in Sheffield, Leeds and Gateshead, approaching them in his van while performing sex acts on himself.

Thomas Rees has admitted a string of offences, including two counts of exposure which took place in Sheffield, on Wheldrake Road and Firth Park Road.

Police have now appealed for anyone who may have been a victim of his ‘abhorrent behaviour’ to get in touch.

Rees was caught after Durham Constabulary received a call from a woman who was on her way to pick up her children from school in Darlington when she was approached by a man driving a white rental van.

The man, who was committing a sex act while at the wheel, asked her if she would sleep with him, before driving away.

The woman managed to get some photos of the van, showing part of the registration number, which officers from Darlington CID used to track down the driver.

Rees, of Burnby Close, Harrogate, was arrested at his home on Monday, January 27, and was brought into custody for questioning.

Police searched the 28-year-old’s phone and found several videos saved inside a locked folder which showed him committing similar offences to the one in Darlington on at least nine separate occasions.

Rees was charged with nine counts of exposure and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 28, when he admitted the offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear back at court on Tuesday, February 18 for sentencing.

Detective Constable Daniela Jones, of Darlington CID, said: “I’d like to commend the woman in this case who, despite being distressed and upset by what she had witnessed, managed to take pictures of Rees’ van as he fled the scene.

“Her quick-thinking actions ultimately enabled us to track down and arrest a dangerous sexual predator and get him off the streets where he cannot cause any further harm.

“Our enquiries have revealed that Rees preyed on women across the north of the country, in particular in Gateshead, Leeds, and Sheffield.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been a victim of his abhorrent behaviour – if you have then please get in touch.”

The other incidents took place in the following locations in September and October last year:

Sheffield: Wheldrake Road, Firth Park Road Gateshead: High Heworth Lane Leeds: Berkeley Terrace, Bayswater Mount, Compton Avenue, Seaforth Avenue, Gledhow Road

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident should contact police on 101.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, information can be submitted to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk.