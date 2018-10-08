This is why there were long delays on Sheffield Parkway this morning

Motorists heading into Sheffield city centre faced lengthy delays on Monday morning.
A fire in the brakes of a lorry spread to the tyres and trailer of a lorry heading into the city.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support said no-one was injured in the incident and firefighters were called to put out the blaze.
