This is why there were long delays on Sheffield Parkway this morning

Motorists heading into Sheffield city centre faced lengthy delays on Monday morning.

A fire in the brakes of a lorry spread to the tyres and trailer of a lorry heading into the city.

The trailer following the blaze. Picture: @SYPoperations

READ MORE: Scaffolding and builders’ clutter to go from Sheffield city centre street in time for Christmas

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support said no-one was injured in the incident and firefighters were called to put out the blaze.

READ MORE: Hunt still on for Sheffield sex attacker – six days after assault