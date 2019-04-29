This is why the police helicopter was hovering near Sheffield city centre

Police have revealed why the force helicopter was hovering near Sheffield city centre.

The National Police Air Service team, based at Carr Gate, Wakefield, said its helicopter was called to the Arbourthorne/Manor area at around 2.55pm on Monday to assist with the search for a stolen motorbike.

South Yorkshire Police helicopter

It said its crew spotted the bike and helped officers arrest those who were riding on it.

The motorbike was recovered.