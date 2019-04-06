This is why police stopped this car with blacked-out windows in Barnsley  

Have your say

Police stopped a driver in Barnsley last night – because the tints on their vehicle’s blacked-out windows were too much.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted that they stopped the vehicle in the town at about 11.45pm “after being unable to see through its side windows.

READ MORE: Armed police deployed to Sheffield city centre

“Rather than three points and a fine the driver decided to remove his tints.

READ MORE: Gang follows man in car before jumping out and beating him in Sheffield street

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

A picture of the tinted windows.

“Windows in front of the B pillar have to let through 70 per cent of light.”