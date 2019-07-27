This is why police closed a major Sheffield road today
A major Sheffield road was closed earlier today due to a broken down horse trailer.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 17:09
Police were called to Jordanthorpe Parkway at around 10.20am on Saturday after a vehicle pulling a horse trailer broke down.
The force said it closed the road to allow the driver to unload the horse and arranged recovery.