Police have explained why their spotter plane was called out to Sheffield, this week.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents saw the National Police Air Service aircraft circling over the Westfield estate in the city, near Crystal Peaks, at around 5pm yesterday.

It had been called in for help by South Yorkshire Police, and officers today revealed that they had called it in to try to find a suspected drugs dealer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Officers responded to reports of drug dealing in the Westfield area of Sheffield yesterday afternoon (March 12), with their efforts focused on locating a man linked to the offence.

“Our search efforts were supported by the National Police Air Service.

“The man was not located and enquiries are ongoing.”

The police air service told The Star they had been called out at 4.50pm, on Wednesday.

They added in a statement: “A police aeroplane from NPAS Fixed Wing was deployed to the Mosborough area to support South Yorkshire Police in the search for a suspect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they were in the air dealing with the incident for 15 minutes.

The police air service operates its aeroplane out of East Midlands Airport, and it serves police forces across the country.

The service also also operates a helicopter from a base near Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇